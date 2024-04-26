JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.30.

JELD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. B. Riley boosted their price target on JELD-WEN from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Loop Capital started coverage on JELD-WEN in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on JELD-WEN in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st.

In other JELD-WEN news, Director Roderick Wendt sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total transaction of $307,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 294,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,060,604.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total value of $1,071,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 760,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,087,585.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Roderick Wendt sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total transaction of $307,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 294,558 shares in the company, valued at $9,060,604.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 127,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,698,610 in the last three months. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JELD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in JELD-WEN by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,862,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,323,000 after acquiring an additional 71,917 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,720,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,370,000 after purchasing an additional 157,383 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 3.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,024,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,050,000 after purchasing an additional 76,609 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 713,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,476,000 after buying an additional 85,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in JELD-WEN in the 4th quarter worth about $9,783,000. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JELD opened at $20.97 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.32. JELD-WEN has a 12-month low of $11.02 and a 12-month high of $21.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 19th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that JELD-WEN will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells wood, metal, and composite materials doors, windows, and related building products in North America and Europe. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; stile and rail doors; and wood, vinyl, and wood composite windows.

