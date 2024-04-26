JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.30.
JELD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. B. Riley boosted their price target on JELD-WEN from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Loop Capital started coverage on JELD-WEN in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on JELD-WEN in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JELD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in JELD-WEN by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,862,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,323,000 after acquiring an additional 71,917 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,720,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,370,000 after purchasing an additional 157,383 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 3.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,024,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,050,000 after purchasing an additional 76,609 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 713,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,476,000 after buying an additional 85,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in JELD-WEN in the 4th quarter worth about $9,783,000. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.
NYSE JELD opened at $20.97 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.32. JELD-WEN has a 12-month low of $11.02 and a 12-month high of $21.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.
JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 19th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that JELD-WEN will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.
JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells wood, metal, and composite materials doors, windows, and related building products in North America and Europe. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; stile and rail doors; and wood, vinyl, and wood composite windows.
