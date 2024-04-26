Meritage Portfolio Management Boosts Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,666 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for approximately 1.2% of Meritage Portfolio Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Adobe were worth $18,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Adobe by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 785 shares of the software company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.9% during the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 915 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 559 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 689 shares of the software company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 417 shares of the software company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $3.68 on Friday, hitting $477.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,469,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,484,637. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $516.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $564.69. The stock has a market cap of $213.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.08, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $331.89 and a 1-year high of $638.25.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to purchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADBE has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Adobe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $685.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $540.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $620.72.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Adobe

Insider Activity at Adobe

In other news, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total transaction of $47,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,829,839. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total value of $47,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,829,839. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.41, for a total transaction of $45,435.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,933,596.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 293 shares of company stock valued at $137,656 over the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.