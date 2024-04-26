McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Purchased by Pittenger & Anderson Inc.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,601 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $17,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 479.4% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 394 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. KFG Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 10,190 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 15,479 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Avity Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,178 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:MCD traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $274.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,180,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,252,659. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $282.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $281.37. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $245.73 and a 52 week high of $302.39.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 171.96%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.74%.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $303,750.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,696,517.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $303,750.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,696,517.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total transaction of $312,533.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at $5,140,168.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $318.69.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on McDonald’s

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.