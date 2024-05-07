Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Increases Stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 206.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

Shares of GDX stock opened at $34.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $25.62 and a 1 year high of $35.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.86.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

