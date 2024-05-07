National Bank of Canada FI Sells 66,759 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 506,402 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 66,759 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.08% of Delta Air Lines worth $20,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 396.6% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 1,302.1% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 147.7% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,434 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DAL. Bank of America raised their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Alain Bellemare sold 24,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total transaction of $1,176,206.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 141,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,911,295.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Alain Bellemare sold 24,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total transaction of $1,176,206.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 141,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,911,295.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Willie Cw Chiang bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.50 per share, with a total value of $495,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 174,073 shares of company stock valued at $8,581,207. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

Shares of DAL stock opened at $52.81 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.20 and its 200 day moving average is $40.95. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.60 and a 1-year high of $53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $33.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.80, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.38.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 41.89%. The firm had revenue of $13.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.14%.

Delta Air Lines Profile

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.