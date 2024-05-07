Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GHYB) Shares Acquired by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GHYB – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,619 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC owned about 0.29% of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 58,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 369,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 78,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,324,000 after acquiring an additional 3,808 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000.

NYSEARCA:GHYB opened at $43.97 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.50. Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $40.99 and a 1-year high of $44.57.

The Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (GHYB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, USD-denominated, high-yield corporate bond index selected by debt service and leverage. GHYB was launched on Sep 5, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

