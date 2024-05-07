Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Stake Boosted by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 36.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter worth $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 56.7% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lam Research Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $924.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $512.09 and a 1 year high of $1,007.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $941.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $822.52. The company has a market cap of $120.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.51.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.26 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 45.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.99 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 29.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 29.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LRCX shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $930.00 to $980.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $975.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Lam Research from $880.00 to $850.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Lam Research from $935.00 to $960.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Lam Research from $825.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $950.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total transaction of $857,330.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,246,168.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total transaction of $857,330.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,246,168.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total transaction of $628,903.41. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,386,018.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,489 shares of company stock worth $6,978,065 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

