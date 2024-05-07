Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Takes Position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 3,073.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in SL Green Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in SL Green Realty by 122.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in SL Green Realty by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on SLG shares. TheStreet raised shares of SL Green Realty from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on SL Green Realty in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on SL Green Realty from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on SL Green Realty from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Shares of NYSE SLG opened at $52.61 on Tuesday. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 1 year low of $20.51 and a 1 year high of $55.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.13 and a 200 day moving average of $44.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.72.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is -36.32%.

In other SL Green Realty news, Director Carol N. Brown sold 5,118 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total transaction of $227,085.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.08% of the company’s stock.

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

