Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Sold by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. cut its holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 820 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Yum China by 2.6% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 1.6% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 15,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP raised its position in Yum China by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 13,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Yum China by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Yum China by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 85.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yum China alerts:

Yum China Stock Down 1.8 %

YUMC stock opened at $37.70 on Tuesday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $33.55 and a one year high of $62.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.55 and a 200-day moving average of $41.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.46.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 7.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 28th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HSBC lowered their price target on Yum China from $66.80 to $51.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yum China has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.65.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on YUMC

About Yum China

(Free Report)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.