Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.78 (NYSE:CQP)

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CQP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a dividend of 0.775 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th.

Cheniere Energy Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 105.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Cheniere Energy Partners to earn $4.05 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $4.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 102.2%.

Shares of CQP opened at $50.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.77. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $43.42 and a 52 week high of $62.34.

Cheniere Energy Partners ( NYSE:CQP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.21. Cheniere Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 266.80% and a net margin of 33.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on CQP shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.80.

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, provides liquefied natural gas (LNG) to integrated energy companies, utilities, and energy trading companies worldwide. The company owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.

