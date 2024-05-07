Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ENTG. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in Entegris in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entegris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Entegris in the third quarter worth approximately $135,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG opened at $133.90 on Tuesday. Entegris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.93 and a fifty-two week high of $146.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.35. The company has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a PE ratio of 64.38 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.91.

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $771.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.24 million. Entegris had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 11.94%. Entegris’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.23%.

In related news, CAO Michael Sauer sold 1,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.54, for a total value of $251,428.38. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,779 shares in the company, valued at $235,788.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Michael Sauer sold 1,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.54, for a total transaction of $251,428.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,779 shares in the company, valued at $235,788.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel D. Woodland sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total value of $1,255,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,730 shares in the company, valued at $4,565,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,082 shares of company stock worth $5,606,849 over the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ENTG. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Entegris from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Entegris from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Craig Hallum raised shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Entegris from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Entegris presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.91.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

