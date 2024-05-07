Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV boosted its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 412.0% in the 4th quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 26,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 21,213 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Williams & Novak LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,578,000. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 52,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after buying an additional 3,140 shares during the last quarter.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA CMF opened at $57.09 on Tuesday. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $53.92 and a twelve month high of $58.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.28 and a 200 day moving average of $57.02.

About iShares California Muni Bond ETF

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

