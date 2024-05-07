Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $370,000 Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. reduced its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 65.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,461 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 2,725 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FDX. Sentry LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,811,748,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at $496,611,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,063,938 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,076,619,000 after buying an additional 916,555 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 33,890.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 651,597 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $166,972,000 after buying an additional 649,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 144.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,008,037 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $267,135,000 after acquiring an additional 595,628 shares in the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $260.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $64.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $264.65 and a 200-day moving average of $255.15. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $213.80 and a 1-year high of $291.27.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.37. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 21st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the shipping service provider to buy up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FedEx news, VP Guy M. Erwin II sold 2,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total transaction of $794,763.39. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,507.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other FedEx news, VP Guy M. Erwin II sold 2,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total value of $794,763.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 486 shares in the company, valued at $140,507.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total value of $31,105,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 14,505,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,978,953,009.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,668 shares of company stock worth $37,758,773 in the last three months. 8.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FDX has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on FedEx from $323.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $346.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $306.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 11th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $293.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.33.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

