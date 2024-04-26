Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Buys 2,152 Shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPRX. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 13.8% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 9,840,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $267,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Royalty Pharma by 1.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,132,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,306,319,000 after purchasing an additional 702,754 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 49.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,026,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,989,000 after purchasing an additional 667,827 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,437,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,070,330,000 after buying an additional 589,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,710,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,433,000 after buying an additional 531,529 shares in the last quarter. 54.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RPRX. StockNews.com raised Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Royalty Pharma from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Royalty Pharma from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.75.

Royalty Pharma stock opened at $28.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.65 and a 200-day moving average of $28.54. The company has a quick ratio of 7.90, a current ratio of 7.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Royalty Pharma plc has a 52-week low of $25.92 and a 52-week high of $35.76.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $736.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.90 million. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 48.22% and a return on equity of 26.93%. As a group, analysts predict that Royalty Pharma plc will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

