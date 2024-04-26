Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Shares Bought by Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 117.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 95.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Financial by 91.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 10,445 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 98,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,083,000 after acquiring an additional 7,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.0% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 75,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FNF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Cary H. Thompson sold 23,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $1,196,485.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,060,601.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of FNF stock opened at $49.88 on Friday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.02 and a 52-week high of $53.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.70 and a 200-day moving average of $47.73. The stock has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12 and a beta of 1.34.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 13.91%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 100.52%.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.