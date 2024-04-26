Larson Financial Group LLC Acquires 255 Shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,447 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF were worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 246.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 50.2% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000.

Shares of ONEQ opened at $61.49 on Friday. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a twelve month low of $46.44 and a twelve month high of $65.09. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.93 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.25 and a 200 day moving average of $59.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

