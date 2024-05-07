Decred (DCR) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2.65 Million

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. During the last seven days, Decred has traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar. One Decred coin can currently be bought for approximately $21.70 or 0.00034086 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Decred has a market cap of $348.05 million and approximately $2.65 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.61 or 0.00088928 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00014677 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003376 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000163 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001538 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decred Coin Profile

Decred (DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 16,039,775 coins. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Decred is medium.com/decred. Decred’s official website is decred.org.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decred should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

