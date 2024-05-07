N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGK. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA MGK traded up $3.94 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $285.50. 307,458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,943. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.90 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $282.31 and its 200-day moving average is $265.69. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $208.07 and a 12-month high of $291.40.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

