Wanchain Market Capitalization Achieves $54.00 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 6th. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000429 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Wanchain has traded up 3.7% against the dollar. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $54.00 million and approximately $2.06 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.21 or 0.00058447 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00011746 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.84 or 0.00020163 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00014684 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00003782 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00007480 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001061 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 197,938,585 coins. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.