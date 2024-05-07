BCK Capital Management LP Raises Stock Position in Tristar Acquisition I Corp. (NYSE:TRIS)

BCK Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Tristar Acquisition I Corp. (NYSE:TRIS – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,567 shares during the quarter. Tristar Acquisition I makes up approximately 1.0% of BCK Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. BCK Capital Management LP owned 0.57% of Tristar Acquisition I worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TRIS. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tristar Acquisition I in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,196,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Tristar Acquisition I during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,137,000. Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its stake in Tristar Acquisition I by 313.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 498,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,332,000 after purchasing an additional 378,032 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in Tristar Acquisition I during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,889,000. 62.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tristar Acquisition I alerts:

Tristar Acquisition I Price Performance

Tristar Acquisition I stock remained flat at $11.04 during midday trading on Monday. 59 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,038. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.86. Tristar Acquisition I Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.35 and a 52-week high of $11.07.

Tristar Acquisition I Company Profile

Tristar Acquisition I Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on targeting a telecommunications and technology oriented company.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tristar Acquisition I Corp. (NYSE:TRIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tristar Acquisition I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tristar Acquisition I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.