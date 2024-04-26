Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $2.25 Million Stock Position in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,076 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $2,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 666.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 15.5% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $223,000. Institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock opened at $25.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.27. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.49 and a twelve month high of $26.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.30 and its 200 day moving average is $24.46. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.68%.

In other Essential Properties Realty Trust news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 11,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $289,862.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 571,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,918,606.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 11,904 shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $289,862.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 571,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,918,606.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 9,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $238,979.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 554,904 shares in the company, valued at $14,433,053.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,524 shares of company stock valued at $1,113,438 over the last ninety days. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $27.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price (up previously from $27.50) on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $28.50 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.22.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

