Central Pacific Financial Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 (NYSE:CPF)

Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.

Central Pacific Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.2% per year over the last three years. Central Pacific Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 50.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Central Pacific Financial to earn $2.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.6%.

CPF opened at $20.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $561.62 million, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.10 and a 200 day moving average of $18.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Central Pacific Financial has a fifty-two week low of $13.22 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00.

Central Pacific Financial ( NYSE:CPF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $61.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.78 million. On average, research analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Central Pacific Financial news, Director Agnes Catherine Ngo sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total value of $64,393.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 88,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,471.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 9,999 shares of company stock valued at $192,547 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Central Pacific Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, savings and time deposits, cash management and digital banking, trust, and retail brokerage services, as well as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

