GAMMA Investing LLC Invests $276,000 in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MPWR. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 21,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,414,000 after buying an additional 2,498 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $261,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.26, for a total transaction of $1,508,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 84,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,137,143.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.26, for a total value of $1,508,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 84,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,137,143.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total transaction of $584,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 208,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,834,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,077 shares of company stock valued at $30,357,479 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $660.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.24. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $383.19 and a 52 week high of $778.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $683.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $607.16.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.17). Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The business had revenue of $454.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.13 million. Analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 57.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $670.30.

About Monolithic Power Systems

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Further Reading

