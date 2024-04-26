Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Purchased by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 90.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 447 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Telemus Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth about $4,365,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 96,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,209,000 after purchasing an additional 35,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 31,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snowflake Stock Performance

SNOW stock opened at $152.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $171.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.97. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.40 and a 52-week high of $237.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.05. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 29.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.79%. The business had revenue of $774.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.86 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SNOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on Snowflake from $265.00 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Snowflake from $290.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Snowflake from $235.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Snowflake has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 12,533 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.04, for a total value of $2,507,101.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 98,172 shares in the company, valued at $19,638,326.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 12,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.04, for a total transaction of $2,507,101.32. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 98,172 shares in the company, valued at $19,638,326.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sridhar Ramaswamy bought 31,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $158.52 per share, with a total value of $5,000,037.84. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 31,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,000,037.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 168,209 shares of company stock worth $34,291,592. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

