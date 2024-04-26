FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by William Blair

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at William Blair in a research note issued on Friday, RTT News reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on FTI Consulting from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

Shares of FCN stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $214.95. 221,420 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,077. The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02 and a beta of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.27. FTI Consulting has a 1-year low of $167.39 and a 1-year high of $232.15.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $928.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.77 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Brenda J. Bacon bought 1,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $222.96 per share, for a total transaction of $249,715.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,292 shares in the company, valued at $3,409,504.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Curtis P. Lu sold 2,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.08, for a total transaction of $576,564.48. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 29,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,336,565.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brenda J. Bacon acquired 1,120 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $222.96 per share, with a total value of $249,715.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,409,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,715 shares of company stock worth $7,617,513 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,821,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $325,044,000 after purchasing an additional 676,599 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in FTI Consulting by 6,793.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 192,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,327,000 after buying an additional 189,616 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in FTI Consulting by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,535,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $704,112,000 after acquiring an additional 157,206 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 606,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,257,000 after purchasing an additional 128,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 39.8% during the third quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 389,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,413,000 after acquiring an additional 110,845 shares in the last quarter. 99.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

