Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eighteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $164.33.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised shares of Fiserv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Shares of NYSE:FI opened at $153.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $90.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.91. Fiserv has a twelve month low of $109.11 and a twelve month high of $159.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $152.39 and its 200 day moving average is $137.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $3,588,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,477,911.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 111,575 shares of company stock valued at $17,022,387. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv in the first quarter valued at about $433,000. Latitude Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 7.5% during the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Focused Investors Fund L P purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the first quarter worth about $181,556,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Fiserv by 2.5% during the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 4,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in Fiserv by 0.9% during the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 111,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

