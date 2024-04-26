RWA Wealth Partners LLC Has $507,000 Stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC)

RWA Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 42.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $152,000. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on DOC. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Monday. Bank of America raised Healthpeak Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, April 1st. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Monday, March 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.10.

Shares of NYSE:DOC opened at $18.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.52 and a 200-day moving average of $13.69. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.24 and a 12 month high of $22.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 32.75, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.02.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

