Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Acquires Shares of 1,216 Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voss Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter worth about $11,151,000. FCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter worth about $1,136,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter worth about $6,040,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the 3rd quarter worth about $976,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 189,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,513,000 after acquiring an additional 13,822 shares during the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shift4 Payments Stock Performance

NYSE:FOUR opened at $58.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.48 and a 200 day moving average of $67.57. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.51, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.57. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.91 and a 1-year high of $92.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shift4 Payments ( NYSE:FOUR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $269.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.85 million. Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 27.35% and a net margin of 3.36%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David Taylor Lauber sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total transaction of $1,202,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,546,982. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FOUR shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Shift4 Payments in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Shift4 Payments from $91.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Shift4 Payments from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.95.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

