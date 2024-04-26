Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D) Raised to “Outperfrom Under Weight” at National Bank Financial

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.78 EPS.

Separately, Desjardins raised shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust ( TSE:D Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C($2.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.72 by C($2.92). The company had revenue of C$47.68 million for the quarter.

