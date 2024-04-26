Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Price Target Cut to $27.00

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Free Report) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CSTM. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Constellium in a research note on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group started coverage on Constellium in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Constellium from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.40.

Get Constellium alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CSTM

Constellium Stock Performance

NYSE CSTM traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 479,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,519. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 1.71. Constellium has a 52 week low of $13.77 and a 52 week high of $23.20.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.15). Constellium had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Constellium will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Constellium

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellium by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 40,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Constellium by 12.2% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Constellium by 0.3% in the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC now owns 251,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Constellium by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Constellium by 11.2% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

About Constellium

(Get Free Report)

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, defense, and other transportation and industry end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Constellium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.