New York Times (NYSE:NYT) Announces Earnings Results

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. New York Times had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The firm had revenue of $594.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

New York Times Stock Down 1.3 %

NYT traded down $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.66. The company had a trading volume of 554,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255,748. The company has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 33.27 and a beta of 1.00. New York Times has a one year low of $35.06 and a one year high of $49.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.87.

Insider Activity at New York Times

In related news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 13,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total value of $597,381.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,003,379.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other New York Times news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 13,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total transaction of $597,381.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,003,379.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Diane Brayton sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total transaction of $299,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,312 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,126.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,557 shares of company stock valued at $1,029,968. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on NYT shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of New York Times in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Argus raised shares of New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, New York Times presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.67.

New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company's mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

