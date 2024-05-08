1,097 Shares in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Acquired by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,097 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QLYS. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Qualys by 172.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 193,056 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,893,000 after acquiring an additional 122,168 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Qualys by 201,932.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 117,179 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,000,000 after buying an additional 117,121 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Qualys by 46.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 250,661 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,238,000 after purchasing an additional 80,079 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qualys during the 4th quarter worth about $11,400,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in Qualys by 5.0% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,137,107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $173,466,000 after purchasing an additional 54,219 shares during the period. 99.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Qualys

In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.33, for a total transaction of $241,457.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,477,200.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Qualys news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,443 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.33, for a total value of $241,457.19. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,614 shares in the company, valued at $10,477,200.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 4,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.62, for a total transaction of $690,594.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,598,905.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,662 shares of company stock valued at $2,263,965 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Qualys from $212.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com cut Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 21st. Wedbush dropped their price target on Qualys from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Qualys from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Qualys in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qualys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.50.

Qualys Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of Qualys stock opened at $165.98 on Wednesday. Qualys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.17 and a twelve month high of $206.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.08 and a beta of 0.51.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.26. Qualys had a return on equity of 49.06% and a net margin of 27.34%. The firm had revenue of $144.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.69 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

