PT XL Axiata Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTXKY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

PT XL Axiata Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTXKY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0426 per share on Monday, June 17th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This is a positive change from PT XL Axiata Tbk’s previous dividend of $0.04.

PT XL Axiata Tbk Stock Performance

PTXKY stock remained flat at $2.95 during trading hours on Wednesday. PT XL Axiata Tbk has a 12-month low of $2.21 and a 12-month high of $3.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.90 and its 200-day moving average is $2.80.

Get PT XL Axiata Tbk alerts:

PT XL Axiata Tbk Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

PT XL Axiata Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication, telecommunications network, and multimedia services for consumers and businesses in Indonesia. The company provides cellular mobile and closed fixed network, Internet, Internet telephony and interconnection, data communication system, packet switched local fixed network, telephony, and voice over Internet protocol services.

Receive News & Ratings for PT XL Axiata Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT XL Axiata Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.