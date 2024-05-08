The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Posted by on May 8th, 2024

The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AANGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Aaron’s has a payout ratio of 78.1% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Aaron’s to earn $0.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.6%.

Aaron’s Stock Performance

Shares of Aaron’s stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.38. 28,752 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,892. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.50 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.23 and a 200-day moving average of $8.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Aaron’s has a 1 year low of $6.62 and a 1 year high of $16.16.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AANGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $511.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.05 million. Aaron’s had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 0.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Aaron’s will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on AAN shares. TD Cowen started coverage on Aaron’s in a report on Friday, March 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Aaron’s in a report on Monday, March 11th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Aaron’s from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AAN

About Aaron’s

(Get Free Report)

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

Read More

Dividend History for Aaron's (NYSE:AAN)

Receive News & Ratings for Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.