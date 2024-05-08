The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Aaron’s has a payout ratio of 78.1% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Aaron’s to earn $0.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.6%.

Get Aaron's alerts:

Aaron’s Stock Performance

Shares of Aaron’s stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.38. 28,752 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,892. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.50 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.23 and a 200-day moving average of $8.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Aaron’s has a 1 year low of $6.62 and a 1 year high of $16.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Aaron’s ( NYSE:AAN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $511.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.05 million. Aaron’s had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 0.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Aaron’s will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on AAN shares. TD Cowen started coverage on Aaron’s in a report on Friday, March 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Aaron’s in a report on Monday, March 11th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Aaron’s from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AAN

About Aaron’s

(Get Free Report)

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.