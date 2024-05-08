Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NYSE:NCDL) Announces — Dividend of $0.10

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th.
Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Stock Up 0.6 %
NYSE:NCDL traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.65. 6,142 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,426. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending has a 52-week low of $16.00 and a 52-week high of $18.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.38.
Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $48.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.40 million. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending had a net margin of 46.95% and a return on equity of 11.91%. Analysts anticipate that Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Company Profile
Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company focused primarily on investing in senior secured loans to private equity-owned U.S. middle market companies. It has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is based in NEW YORK.
