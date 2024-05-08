Electronic Arts Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 (NASDAQ:EA)

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the game software company on Wednesday, June 19th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%.

Electronic Arts has increased its dividend payment by an average of 64.7% annually over the last three years. Electronic Arts has a dividend payout ratio of 8.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Electronic Arts to earn $5.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.3%.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

NASDAQ EA traded down $3.63 on Wednesday, reaching $126.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,129,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,975,638. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.52. Electronic Arts has a 12 month low of $117.47 and a 12 month high of $144.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.85 billion, a PE ratio of 32.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EA. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their target price on Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.94.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.39, for a total transaction of $355,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,048,147.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Electronic Arts news, COO Laura Miele sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total value of $256,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 32,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,199,731.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.39, for a total transaction of $355,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,048,147.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,272 shares of company stock valued at $4,420,459. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

