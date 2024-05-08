Summit Trail Advisors LLC Has $384,000 Stock Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,660 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,515,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,323,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296,466 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 61.5% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,431,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,713,000 after buying an additional 1,307,482 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 33.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,782,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,261,000 after acquiring an additional 948,133 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,823,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,492,000 after acquiring an additional 686,889 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,230,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,170,000 after acquiring an additional 540,285 shares during the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Monster Beverage Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $54.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.07 billion, a PE ratio of 34.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.74. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1-year low of $47.13 and a 1-year high of $61.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.83% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Monster Beverage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $66.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Monster Beverage has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 659,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $38,584,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 777,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,542,532. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

Featured Stories

