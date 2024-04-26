Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $10.35 Per Share

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley upped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Century Communities in a report released on Thursday, April 25th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $10.35 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $10.20. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Century Communities’ current full-year earnings is $10.06 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Century Communities’ Q4 2024 earnings at $3.17 EPS.

Get Century Communities alerts:

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.67. Century Communities had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $948.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $791.67 million.

Separately, Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Century Communities in a research report on Thursday.

View Our Latest Analysis on Century Communities

Century Communities Price Performance

Century Communities stock opened at $78.37 on Friday. Century Communities has a 12 month low of $58.01 and a 12 month high of $97.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.54 and its 200-day moving average is $80.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.71.

Century Communities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This is a boost from Century Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.54%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Century Communities

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCS. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Century Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $1,285,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 394,305 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,332,000 after acquiring an additional 97,953 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after acquiring an additional 12,024 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Century Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $1,051,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 283.4% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 32,119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 23,742 shares during the last quarter. 99.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Century Communities

(Get Free Report)

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.