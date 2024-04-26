Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $10.35 Per Share

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley upped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Century Communities in a report released on Thursday, April 25th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $10.35 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $10.20. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Century Communities’ current full-year earnings is $10.06 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Century Communities’ Q4 2024 earnings at $3.17 EPS.
Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.67. Century Communities had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $948.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $791.67 million.
View Our Latest Analysis on Century Communities
Century Communities Price Performance
Century Communities stock opened at $78.37 on Friday. Century Communities has a 12 month low of $58.01 and a 12 month high of $97.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.54 and its 200-day moving average is $80.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.71.
Century Communities Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This is a boost from Century Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.54%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Century Communities
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCS. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Century Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $1,285,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 394,305 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,332,000 after acquiring an additional 97,953 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after acquiring an additional 12,024 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Century Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $1,051,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 283.4% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 32,119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 23,742 shares during the last quarter. 99.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Century Communities
Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Century Communities
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Alphabet Changes the Narrative with Its First-Ever Dividend
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- 5 High-Yielding Oversold Stocks with Bullish Ratings
Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.