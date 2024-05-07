Electroneum Trading 11.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. One Electroneum coin can now be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Electroneum has a total market capitalization of $65.30 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Electroneum has traded up 11.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001150 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001575 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002238 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000031 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 34.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

Electroneum uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,971,435,455 coins. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official message board is medium.com/@etn-network. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a Layer 1 EVM-compatible blockchain known for its swift transaction speed of 5 seconds with instant finality, low smart contract fees, and high energy efficiency, using the Istanbul Byzantine Fault Tolerance (IBFT) consensus. It powers AnyTask.com, aiding freelancers globally by enabling payments in ETN, which is especially beneficial for the 1.4 billion people without bank accounts. Created in 2017 by Richard Ells, ETN has expanded its use to over 4 million users and supports various charitable and educational projects through its validator program.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

