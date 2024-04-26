Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Bought by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 904.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,139 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $286,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 23,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 5,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 78,727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Citizens Financial Group

In other news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 6,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total value of $213,219.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,704.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on CFG. Barclays lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.13.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CFG

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $34.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.77 and a fifty-two week high of $36.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.89. The company has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.38.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.10). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Citizens Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 60.87%.

About Citizens Financial Group

(Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.