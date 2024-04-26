Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01), reports. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Up 0.2 %

CP stock opened at $82.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.74. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a fifty-two week low of $68.92 and a fifty-two week high of $91.58.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.141 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is presently 17.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Monday, March 25th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 452.1% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 519 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Further Reading

