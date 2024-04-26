Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th.

Bread Financial has decreased its dividend by an average of 12.6% annually over the last three years. Bread Financial has a payout ratio of 9.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Bread Financial to earn $7.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.8%.

Get Bread Financial alerts:

Bread Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:BFH traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.68. 199,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 791,493. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.02. Bread Financial has a 52 week low of $23.19 and a 52 week high of $41.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

Bread Financial ( NYSE:BFH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.92 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $991.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $998.96 million. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 26.24% and a net margin of 13.87%. The business’s revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bread Financial will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total value of $1,605,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 293,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,454,591.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BFH has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Bread Financial from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded Bread Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Oppenheimer upgraded Bread Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Evercore ISI lowered Bread Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Bread Financial in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bread Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.55.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BFH

Bread Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bread Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bread Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.