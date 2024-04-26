Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Issues Earnings Results

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The energy company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $680.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.52 million. Arch Resources had a return on equity of 32.20% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.02 earnings per share.

ARCH traded up $0.62 on Friday, hitting $166.05. 144,483 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 468,660. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.68. Arch Resources has a one year low of $102.42 and a one year high of $187.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.16%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ARCH. StockNews.com cut Arch Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $165.00 target price (down from $180.00) on shares of Arch Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. B. Riley cut their target price on Arch Resources from $198.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Arch Resources in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (down from $185.00) on shares of Arch Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.00.

In related news, VP Paul T. Demzik sold 4,451 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.40, for a total transaction of $794,058.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,052.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Arch Resources news, VP Paul T. Demzik sold 4,451 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.40, for a total value of $794,058.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,052.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John A. Ziegler sold 148 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.33, for a total value of $25,504.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,003,570.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 104,335 shares of company stock valued at $19,126,100. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and sale of metallurgical products. It operates in two segments, Metallurgical and Thermal. The company operates active mines. It owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases of coal land in Ohio, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Wyoming, Kentucky, Montana, Pennsylvania, Colorado, and Illinois; and smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

