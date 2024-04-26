Andrew David Oddie Sells 2,353 Shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Stock

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) insider Andrew David Oddie sold 2,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total transaction of $14,612.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,555.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Andrew David Oddie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 11th, Andrew David Oddie sold 2,337 shares of Funko stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total transaction of $15,470.94.

On Thursday, March 7th, Andrew David Oddie sold 3,422 shares of Funko stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total transaction of $21,935.02.

Funko Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Funko stock opened at $6.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.04. Funko, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.27 and a 1-year high of $13.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Funko ( NASDAQ:FNKO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $291.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.90 million. Funko had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 20.78%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Funko, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Funko in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.92.

Institutional Trading of Funko

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Funko by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Funko during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Funko during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Funko by 145.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,861 shares during the period. Finally, RPO LLC bought a new stake in Funko in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides media and entertainment content, including movies, television (TV) shows, video games, music, and sports; figures, handbags, backpacks, wallets, apparel, accessories, plush products, homewares, and digital non-fungible tokens; and art prints and vinyl records, posters, soundtracks, toys, books, games, and other collectibles.

