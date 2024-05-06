HEICO (NYSE:HEI) Price Target Raised to $230.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $215.00 to $230.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.36% from the stock’s previous close.

HEI has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America upgraded HEICO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of HEICO from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.00.

Shares of HEI traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $212.26. The company had a trading volume of 246,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,985. The business has a fifty day moving average of $194.06 and a 200-day moving average of $182.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $29.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.29, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.11. HEICO has a 12 month low of $153.63 and a 12 month high of $213.63.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. HEICO had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The firm had revenue of $896.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that HEICO will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total value of $77,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,093.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other HEICO news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.18, for a total value of $4,996,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,862 shares in the company, valued at $29,953,559.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total value of $77,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,255 shares in the company, valued at $243,093.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zeno Equity Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of HEICO in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in HEICO during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in HEICO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HEICO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HEICO in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. 27.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

