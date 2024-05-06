Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $200.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 28.93% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price objective (up from $178.00) on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Krystal Biotech from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Krystal Biotech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.00.

Krystal Biotech Trading Down 3.7 %

NASDAQ KRYS traded down $5.98 on Monday, reaching $155.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 545,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,140. Krystal Biotech has a 52 week low of $83.38 and a 52 week high of $189.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 1,941.62 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $169.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.40.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.82. The company had revenue of $42.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.25) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Krystal Biotech will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Krystal Biotech

In other Krystal Biotech news, CAO Kathryn Romano sold 8,087 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.91, for a total value of $1,107,191.17. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,719,041.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.96, for a total transaction of $4,274,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,550,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,138,786.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Kathryn Romano sold 8,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.91, for a total transaction of $1,107,191.17. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,719,041.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,087 shares of company stock worth $6,210,591. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRYS. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 111.8% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Krystal Biotech during the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Krystal Biotech during the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

