Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 26.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,857 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,019,891 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,040,522,000 after purchasing an additional 141,874 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 15,688,650 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $687,947,000 after purchasing an additional 570,050 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,692,327 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $644,258,000 after purchasing an additional 329,278 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,432,426 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $501,312,000 after purchasing an additional 581,163 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,879,580 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $477,070,000 after purchasing an additional 231,297 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $47.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.60.

Comcast stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $38.53. 11,387,393 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,711,105. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.35. The company has a market cap of $151.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.43 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $30.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.64%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

