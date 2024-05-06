Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Buys 1,365 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 24.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,968 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 563.0% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Shares of COWZ stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $54.78. 2,302,353 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

