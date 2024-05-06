National Bankshares Raises Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) Price Target to C$67.00

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 46.80% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Trisura Group from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Monday. Cormark raised their target price on Trisura Group from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Desjardins upped their price target on Trisura Group from C$48.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$55.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Trisura Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$57.56.

Trisura Group Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:TSU traded up C$0.77 on Monday, hitting C$45.64. 68,667 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,118. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$42.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$37.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.67, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 2.46. Trisura Group has a one year low of C$29.05 and a one year high of C$46.08.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.49 by C$0.05. Trisura Group had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of C$754.95 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Trisura Group will post 2.7003195 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Trisura Group

In related news, Director Chris Yoshio Sekine sold 55,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.23, for a total value of C$2,399,837.72. In other Trisura Group news, Director Michael Beasley sold 38,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.28, for a total value of C$1,680,022.05. Also, Director Chris Yoshio Sekine sold 55,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.23, for a total transaction of C$2,399,837.72. Insiders sold a total of 94,825 shares of company stock worth $4,100,283 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trisura Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Trisura Canada and Trisura the United States segments. It also offers risk solutions, fronting, and insurance products, as well as provides business underwriting services.

