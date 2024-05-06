Heroes of Mavia Price Hits $3.77 on Top Exchanges (MAVIA)

Heroes of Mavia (MAVIA) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 6th. Heroes of Mavia has a total market capitalization of $118.81 million and approximately $17.23 million worth of Heroes of Mavia was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Heroes of Mavia has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Heroes of Mavia token can currently be bought for about $3.77 or 0.00005941 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Heroes of Mavia Token Profile

Heroes of Mavia was first traded on January 19th, 2024. Heroes of Mavia’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,531,000 tokens. The official website for Heroes of Mavia is mavia.com. Heroes of Mavia’s official Twitter account is @maviagame.

Heroes of Mavia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Heroes of Mavia (MAVIA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Heroes of Mavia has a current supply of 250,000,000 with 30,000,396 in circulation. The last known price of Heroes of Mavia is 3.87176846 USD and is down -4.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 57 active market(s) with $12,194,275.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mavia.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Heroes of Mavia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Heroes of Mavia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Heroes of Mavia using one of the exchanges listed above.

